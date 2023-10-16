Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $377.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.03 and a 200-day moving average of $375.06. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.28 and a one year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.