PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.