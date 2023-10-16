Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 99,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 107,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.00 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.