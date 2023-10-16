Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 371,105 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Activision Blizzard worth $167,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

