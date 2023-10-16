PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $189.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.70. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

