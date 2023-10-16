PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.70. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.