Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 8,941 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after buying an additional 1,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 141,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

