Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 150,217 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,995,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $199,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

MMM stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26. 3M has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

