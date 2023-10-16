Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.67. 502,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.