Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,879,000 after buying an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.30. 273,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,708. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

