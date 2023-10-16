Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ICF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,325 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.