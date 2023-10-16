Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 571,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,602. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.51%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

