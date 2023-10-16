Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.55.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 235,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

