Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.70. 340,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,550. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

