Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 37,719 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,719 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,796. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

