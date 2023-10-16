Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 312,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,621. The stock has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,304 shares of company stock valued at $139,416,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

