Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,841,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,048,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 32,018 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 837,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.91. 250,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,478. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

