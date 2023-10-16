Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.81. 458,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

