Head to Head Survey: PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) and Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and Alpha Network Alliance Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 24.93% 33.87% 17.51% Alpha Network Alliance Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of PDD shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $165.24 billion 0.85 $4.57 billion $4.03 26.45 Alpha Network Alliance Ventures N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -13.79

This table compares PDD and Alpha Network Alliance Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Network Alliance Ventures. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PDD and Alpha Network Alliance Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 0 12 0 3.00 Alpha Network Alliance Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDD presently has a consensus target price of $117.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Given PDD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than Alpha Network Alliance Ventures.

Summary

PDD beats Alpha Network Alliance Ventures on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. PDD Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Alpha Network Alliance Ventures

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the marketing and sale of food supplements and vitamins under the WellnessPro brand name. The company sells its products through anavexchange.com, an online marketplace. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

