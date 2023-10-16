Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 114,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.70. 34,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,350. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

