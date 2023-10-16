Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for about 1.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 109,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,654. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

