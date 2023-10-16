Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires 177,654 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises approximately 2.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.23% of Primo Water worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Primo Water by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 298,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

