Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,697 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,282 shares during the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 285,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,131. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

