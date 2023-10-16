EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares in the company, valued at $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,110. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

