Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s Largest Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 9.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 163,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

