Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Sold by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884,454 shares during the quarter. Waldencast accounts for about 7.9% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned 3.79% of Waldencast worth $31,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Stock Down 1.8 %

WALD traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Waldencast plc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

