Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,091 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $56,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,087,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 277,853 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 204,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,590. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.