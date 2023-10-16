Tiaa Fsb Sells 17,943 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.61% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $40,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

