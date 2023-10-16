Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,888 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 3.38% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $48,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESML stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 142,229 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.