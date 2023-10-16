Tiaa Fsb Sells 306,964 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,964 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $45,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NUEM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,426 shares. The firm has a market cap of $221.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

