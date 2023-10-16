Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,842,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,434,000 after acquiring an additional 175,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.44. 451,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,163. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.66. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.