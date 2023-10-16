Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 214 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $54.29. 1,442,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,152,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $220.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.