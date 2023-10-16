Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.79. 55,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,728. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $164.02.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

