Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $448.46. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.75.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

