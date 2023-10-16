Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 44,302 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,302 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 53.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,227 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.48. The company had a trading volume of 109,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

