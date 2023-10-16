Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 13,447 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 20.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 89,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 431,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,231. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.