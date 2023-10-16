Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $16.94 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,986 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 3.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 215.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock remained flat at $69.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

