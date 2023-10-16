Inspire Investing LLC Sells 288 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $97.08 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

