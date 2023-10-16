Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $211.06. 118,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

