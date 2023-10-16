Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGT traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,604. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $303.58 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

