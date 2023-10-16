Tobam Sells 65,591 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,591 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for about 2.9% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tobam owned 0.17% of Kellogg worth $38,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 66.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $3,864,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.07. 501,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.