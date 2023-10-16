Tobam Has $34.43 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tobam grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,395 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 2.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $34,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,347. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

