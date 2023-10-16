Tobam Reduces Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tobam reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 96,793 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 1.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,082. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

