Tobam Lowers Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,809 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in DaVita were worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

DaVita Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. 279,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

