Tobam Trims Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.13% of GameStop worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 366.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 177.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.47. 764,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,580. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of -0.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

