iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
iAnthus Capital stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
