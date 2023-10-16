Tobam Reduces Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,552 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 101,665 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 480,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

