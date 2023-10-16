China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

