Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. 101,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,862. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.26. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

