Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CONXF remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Monday. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.
About Nickel 28 Capital
